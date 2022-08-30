DC Comics' attempt to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month has instead offended fans.

The publisher previewed several variant covers in June for new stories featuring Latin American characters, which were set to release in September when Hispanic Heritage Month begins. But the artwork was largely centered around food, prompting criticism from some Latino fans and artists who felt the covers reduced their communities to clichés.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.