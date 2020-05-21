Debby Ryan and Josh Dun secretly married on New Year's Eve

It's nearly impossible these days for a high-profile couple to keep something under wraps, let alone a wedding.
But former Disney star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun have done just that.
Ryan revealed the exciting news to Vogue, telling the magazine that they actually wed on New Year's Eve in Austin, Texas. And it only took them 28 days to plan.
Ryan says she wore an Elie Saab dress, they wrote custom wedding vows, and their dog Jim was their ring bearer.
"The ceremony was the perfect balance," Dun said. "I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me."
Dun popped the question in 2018 while they were in New Zealand.
Congrats to the couple.
