Authorities in New York City are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who's best known for his role as the big brother in the "Home Alone" movies, CNN has learned.

Ratray, who denied the allegation in a phone call with CNN, is currently facing domestic violence charges stemming from an unrelated incident in Oklahoma last December involving his then-girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty in that case and has an upcoming hearing set for October.

