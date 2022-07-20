Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart are always keeping us laughing.
Johnson posted a video to his Instagram of the two stars doing a "tortilla challenge," a TikTok trend that involves two individuals slapping each other across the face with a tortilla while trying not to spit out a mouthful of water.
"You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences," The Rock wrote.
Ultimately, Johnson won the challenge but not before Hart was able to slap him twice with a giant tortilla.
You can watch the action here. (They use some colorful language.)
The two friends are busy promoting their upcoming animated film "DC League of Super-Pets," which hits theaters on Friday.
