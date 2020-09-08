Ellen DeGeneres sets talk show return date

Ellen DeGeneres is going to "talk about it. "
The "it," of course, presumably refers to allegations that the show was a toxic work environment for several staffers, who spoke to Buzzfeed for a report published this summer.
In addition to prompting an apology from DeGeneres, the report led to changes at the show, including the exit of three top producers -- Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.
"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it," DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show's September 21 return date.
Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season, which will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. (Warner Bros, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)
Other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.