Nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor the best in television, will be revealed on Tuesday morning.
J.B. Smoove ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will announce the nominees in several categories via livestream on the Emmy website beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.
See below for a list of top categories and check back for updates following the announcement.
Outstanding drama series
Outstanding comedy series
Outstanding limited series
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding reality/competition series
Outstanding variety talk series
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.