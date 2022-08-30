Actor Eugenio Derbez, known for his work in films like "CODA" and the remake of "Overboard," was injured an accident of an undisclosed nature and is facing a long recovery, according to his wife, Mexican actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo.
In a statement posted to Instagram in Spanish, Rosaldo, who has been married to Derbez since 2012, said the actor "is fine" but suffered injuries that will require surgical intervention and that he faces a "long and difficult" recovery that will include rehabilitation.
Rosaldo did not share details about the accident.
CNN has reached out to representatives for the actor for further comment.
Derbez most recently appeared in a film for Hulu called "The Valet" and stars in Apple TV+'s "Acapulco," which is set to return for a second season in October.
"Thank you for always being close to us," Rosaldo concluded her message. "I know that with the good energy that they will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon."
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.