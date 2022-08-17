Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have been used to the attention on their relationship, which they quietly ended earlier this year, according to Pugh.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar for their September 2022 issue. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

