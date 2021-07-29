Is Fred Durst transforming for Lollapalooza?
Limp Bizkit is scheduled to perform this weekend at the massive Chicago music festival and Durst has people talking about a new look he shared on his verified Instagram account.
The usually backwards baseball cap wearing rapper/actor/director switched it up.
In the photo he sports longish, swooped gray hair and a horseshoe mustache. The caption reads "thinking about you 70."
On Thursday it was the solo photo on his Instagram account after all the rest of the postings were deleted.
The response on Twitter was varied from praise for the look to comedian Sean O'Connor tweeting that Durst "looks like he's got into flipping houses on HGTV."
No word yet on whether Durst adopted the look for a role, a gag or is rebranding.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
