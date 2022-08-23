Gary Busey responds to sex offense charges: 'I was not inappropriate at all'

Actor Gary Busey denied allegations of sexual misconduct when a TMZ producer caught up with him at a Malibu gas station on Monday, the outlet reported.
"None of that happened," Busey said, adding later. "Nothing happened. Nothing. It was all false."
Busey told the person recording the footage he was "talking way too fast" and that he couldn't understand him multiple times.
"I was not inappropriate at all. I have eyewitnesses there," Busey said.
Police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey have charged Busey, 78, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment related to an alleged incident that took place at a Monster Mania event at a Double Tree Hotel earlier this month, according police.
Busey declined to comment on the allegations when reached by CNN in a phone call on Tuesday. He also declined to say whether or not he had legal representation in the matter.
A law firm representing Monster Mania told CNN in a statement Saturday that it was assisting authorities in their investigation, and that immediately after receiving a complaint from an attendee, "the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return."
Busey is best known for his portrayal of Buddy Holly in the 1978 movie "The Buddy Holly Story," for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor.
Chuck Johnston contributed to this story.
