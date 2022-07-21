This year's crop of Kennedy Center honorees includes a former Batman, several members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Pulitzer Prize winner.

George Clooney, U2 and the Cuban-American composer Tania León are Kennedy Center honorees this year, the arts organization announced Thursday. Rounding out the 2022 inductees are Christian pop singer Amy Grant and soul legend Gladys Knight.

