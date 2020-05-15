Tell me more, tell me more.
CBS has announced a "Grease Sing-A-Long" that will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs during the film for viewers to join in the fun.
The 1978 movie musical with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John became both a cultural phenomenon and a classic, making the pair superstars.
The soundtrack boasts several unforgettable songs, including "Greased Lightnin'," "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee," "Summer Nights," the Academy Award -nominated "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Beauty School Drop Out" and, of course, the eponymous title track "Grease."
The event is part of the network's Sunday Night Movies, which features iconic films from the Paramount Pictures library.
"Grease Sing-A-Long" will air June 7 on the network and CBS All Access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.