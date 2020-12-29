What started as participation in a viral Instagram campaign ended in an apology from Halsey.
On Monday the singer took part in a trend where followers ask people to share a photo in response to a question.
Halsey was asked to post a photo of herself at her "lowest point" and shared a now deleted image meant to display her struggle with an eating disorder.
Later, she tweeted an apology.
"I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning," the tweet read. "I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."
She added "with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."
Last year, Halsey opened up about mental health and living with bipolar disorder.
