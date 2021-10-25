Hilaria Baldwin has addressed the "Rust" set shooting for the first time publicly.

The wife of Alec Baldwin posted a statement on her verified Instagram account Monday.

"My heart is with Halyna," Hilaria Baldwin wrote in her post, referring to filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, who died after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set last week. "Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec."

"It's said, 'there are no words' because it's impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident," she wrote. "Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

The Baldwins married in 2012 and share six children.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Alec Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.