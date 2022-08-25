More than a year after a Pennsylvania woman filed a lawsuit against comedian Horatio Sanz, SNL Studios and NBCUniversal, she's filed a proposed amended complaint seeking to add Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, and "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels as defendants, arguing they enabled Sanz's alleged misconduct.

In 2021, the woman said Sanz, a former "SNL" cast member began grooming her when she was around 14 and sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old, according to court documents.

