'House of the Dragon' plays a less-addictive game for an earlier throne

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in HBO's 'House of the Dragon.'

 HBO Max

HBO has followed the majesty of "Game of Thrones" with what might be called "games of throne" in "House of the Dragon," a series whose epic visual grandeur belies a smaller and less addictive power struggle, more narrowly focused on the Targaryen line. It's not bad, and there are dragons aplenty, but it doesn't produce the sort of characters that defined and elevated its predecessor to prestige-TV royalty.

Working from author George R.R. Martin's prequel "Fire & Blood," the new series has the disadvantage of being set almost two centuries before the key events in "Game of Thrones," taking place 172 years prior to the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. That ratchets up the pressure to sink or swim -- or rather, soar or sputter -- strictly on its own terms.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.