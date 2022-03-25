Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA... The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low humidities and high winds, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...North and Central Georgia. * Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch. &&