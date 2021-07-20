Ice T's look-alike baby girl is tickling the internet

The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T."
Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal.
The photo shows Austin holding Chanel at a concert for her dad's band Body Count and was posted this week on the youngster's Twitter account.
"The first @BodyCountBand show since the pandemic.. I grew up on the stage and sidelines.. (the last pic are some Bodycount member wife's.) #Wisconsin #rockfest," the caption on the tweet read.
It's called genes people, but Chanel being her daddy's mini-me was obviously something for which some people were not ready.
"Ice T daughter looks more like Ice T than Ice T looks like Ice T ...," one person tweeted.
The "Law & Order: SVU" star has two adult children, Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.
