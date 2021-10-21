Yvonne Orji has some words of wisdom for the character she plays for the upcoming fifth and final season of "Insecure."

"I would tell Molly, take a deep breath," Orji told CNN."Just take a deep breath, Boo."

Fans of the HBO series will need to breathe as well with the ending of the dramedy. (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

Orji calls playing attorney (and bestie to Issa Dee, played Issa Rae) Molly Carter "life changing" and said the ending of the show has been emotional for her.

"I'm not going to lie," she said. "The tears were shed and more tears will be shed."

The series finale kicks off Sunday. Orji said playing a stylish, successful, professional Black woman has set a high bar for her career. She's so good in the role that some viewers have had trouble separating Orji from her character.

Case in point: Issa and Molly had a rough patch last season and plenty of people took to social media to express their anger at Orji for "not being a good friend."

"I don't fight on Twitter," she said, taking it all in stride. "I don't fight in real life."

But what Orji did do is bring receipts to remind people of all the times Molly showed up -- and showed out -- for Issa.

"Can we go back to season one though?," Orji joked. "Can we go back to season one where she definitely saved Issa from Daniel and Lawrence meeting? Can we go back to season one where she drove to Malibu? Where do you want to start?"

This season, viewers will get to see both Molly and her friendship with Issa grow.

Orji said the secret to the pair's relationship is their honesty.

"You know, when you can actually be honest and be vulnerable and authentic, like authentically you," she said. "They get each other because they've known each other for so long, but they also understand how each other vibes. And even in your friendships now, like you have to appreciate their quirks."

Molly being introspective taps into where Oriji says she's also in her life.

The actress has a new book out, "Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams," about life lessons she's learned.

After the success of her HBO stand-up special, "Momma, I Made It!," Orji said to expect more comedy from her.

"I'm actually hosting 'Yearly Departed' on Amazon Prime and it's not quite a comedy like a stand-up comedy special, but it is a comedy," she said. "It's amazing comedians brought together to send off the year. That's coming out in December and I may be working on something else on my own, you'll find out."

