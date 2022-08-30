"Yeah, I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn't want to do it," she said of the HBO Max special. "I thought it was about the films more than the books, you know, quite rightly. I mean, that was what the anniversary was about."
The special acknowledged Rowling's contribution to the film franchise by incorporating material from a 2019 interview. (HBO Max, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Rowling told Graham she still talks to the cast.
"I have. Yes, I do," she said. "I mean, some more than others, but that was always the case. You know some I knew better than others."
