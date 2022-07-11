Pierce Brosnan posted a touching tribute to the late actor James Caan.
Brosnan shared a series of photos the set of "Fast Charlie," which will mark Caan's final film role. The movie is due out next year.
"On the set of the movie "Fast Charlie" with the great man himself James Caan. Farewell Jimmy. We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orleans," Brosnan wrote. "You were an inspiration to me as young actor starting out and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort. You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to the very end. My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing. I shall cherish the memory of you always. My heart felt condolences to your family. May you Rest In Peace forever in the light."
The veteran screen actor known for his work in such films as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf," died last week at the age of 82. His cause of death was not disclosed.
