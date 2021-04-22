James Cameron appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday, sitting in front of an editing suite in which there was a new "Avatar" on the screens.
Cameron was in production in Wellington, New Zealand and said the next "Avatar" film will feature a lot more water.
"A lot of our scenes are in the ocean, so I'm combining things that I love," he told Fallon. "Making 'Avatar' and going into the ocean, I love all that stuff."
As for the pressure of making the sequels, Cameron said, "We just try to be kind of true to what people love about the first film and take it into whole new areas."
Cameron also talked about the actual moviegoing experience.
"What we really need to focus on is getting back to theaters. Hopefully we can still have movies like that. Let's pray that the theaters are there after this pandemic and this shift to streaming," he said.
