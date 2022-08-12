"Day Shift" is about vampires, but it's one of those Frankenstein-like movies stitched together from used parts, with Jamie Foxx as a family man version of Marvel's Blade, mashed up with horror and buddy comedy. It's the kind of star-driven vehicle that yields obvious benefits to Netflix even if, qualitatively speaking, it doesn't deserve to see the light of day.

Indeed, Foxx is clearly a favorite of the Netflix algorithm and likes cashing its checks, having starred in the movie "Project Power" and sitcom "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" in the last two years, the latter inspired and produced by his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

