Jason Momoa has embarked on "new beginnings" to help the environment.
The "Dune" actor posted a video Monday on his verified Instagram account in which he is shown getting his long head of hair shaved.
"Aww man, I've never even felt the wind right there," he says, while touching the side of his head.
Momoa also shows off his cut braids and explains that he cut his hair to bring awareness to single-use plastics.
"I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop," he says in the video. "Plastic forks, all that s**t goes into our land, goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad."
He also implored his followers to help him eliminate single-use plastics, saying "plastic bottles are ridiculous."
"Heres to new beginnings let's spread the aloha," the caption on his video reads. "Be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it."
In 2019 Momoa caused a stir when he shaved his beard.
