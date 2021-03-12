Jennifer Garner just pierced her ears for the first time

Jennifer Garner is opening up about getting her ears pierced for the first time.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

"Yes Day" star Jennifer Garner just got her ears pierced.

The actress, 48, said it never really occurred to her to do it sooner and feared her father would get upset with her for putting holes in her ears.

Garner told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show, "I was afraid that my dad would still not like it and he was kind of like, 'Jennifer, I love anything you do,' so I was like, 'Okay.'"

Asked is she likes having her ears pierced, Garner said, "I'm so thrilled by them, I can't believe it never occurred to me to do this. I love them." She also lifted her hair to show off a pair of small gold earrings.

Recommended for you

It didn't hurt, she added, telling DeGeneres that a man came over to her house and pierced her ears with a long sharp instrument and not a piercing gun.

That's not the only quirky quarantine move the actress has made.

She says she and her eldest daughter also dressed up a local fire hydrant and named her Gloria, joking that if that happens to be illegal to come to her house and take her daughter straight to jail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.