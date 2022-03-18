Jessica Biel plays an axe murderer in trailer for Hulu's 'Candy'

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Spalding, Fayette, Meriwether, western Pike, Muscogee, southern Carroll, west central Chattahoochee, northwestern Upson, Heard, Harris, Troup, Coweta, southwestern Fulton, western Clayton and northwestern Talbot Counties through 1045 AM EDT... At 1018 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Ephesus to State Line Park to near Tuskegee National Forest, and moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Columbus, Newnan, LaGrange, Fayetteville, Hamilton, Franklin, Greenville, Peachtree City, Union City, College Park, Fairburn, Tyrone, Palmetto, Manchester, West Point, Senoia, Hogansville, Grantville, Pine Mountain and Woodbury. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH