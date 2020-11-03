John Legend and Chrissy Teigen give their kids an early lesson in citizenship

John Legend took the stage at a rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Monday night and it was a family outing.
Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their young children appeared on stage together briefly.
"I want to send a shoutout -- actually, can you come onstage, baby?" he asked. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter, Luna, is here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."
This was the first public appearance Teigen had made since the recent loss of their son, Jack.
"I want to do a special song that I dedicated to my wife a little while ago," he said."I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now. This song is called 'Never Break.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.