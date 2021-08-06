Kanye West hosted another listening event in Atlanta for his "Donda" album, but there was more chatter about his personal life than music.

It was the second time West held a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he's been staying as he completes the album named for his late mother.

Once again his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, attended, this time wearing a black outfit that matched the rapper's all-black attire.

There's been tons of speculation about when the album will actually drop, but now people are also talking about whether the Wests are truly done.

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce back in February after the pair, who share four young children, had reportedly been living apart for some time.

On Thursday night, he appeared to be addressing their marriage -- and split -- in some of his lyrics.

In one song, West says, "Sixty million dollar home, never went home to it," in an apparent reference to the couple's Hidden Hills, California, mansion (West has been living more at his ranch in Wyoming) and he sang, "Ask Kim, What do you love? Hard to find what the truth is."

In another he said, "Cussing at your baby mama/This is why they call it custody."

But it's the song "Love Unconditionally" in which West sings, "I'm losing my family," that many on social media mulled over.

"I'm losing all my family/Darling come back to me," West rapped as his estranged wife looked on from the audience.

In another song, he offered, "Time and space is a luxury/But you came here to show that you're still in love with me."

For her part, Kardashian West has previously said she's Ye's "biggest fan."

"We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much," she said during the Kardashian family reunion special that aired in June. "That was my friend first, first and foremost for a long time so I can't see that going away."

