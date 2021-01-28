Kardashians give emotional farewell in promo for final season of TV series

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is coming to an end -- and it appears from the show's latest promo that the cast is having a hard time saying goodbye.
In a clip released on Thursday, Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner are seen giving a teary farewell to the production staff as the announce the show's end.
E! and the Kardashian-Jenner crew announced in September "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" would come to a close after 20 seasons and 14 years on the air.
In December, the family announced it'd inked a content deal with Hulu.
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which premiered in 2007, has remained a stalwart for E! and spawned 12 spin-off series.
The final season premieres Thursday, March 18, on E!
