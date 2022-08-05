Kete is no more.
Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kete is no more.
Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
"They did break up this week amicably due to distance and schedules," the source said.
The pair, who became Instagram official in March and made their red carpet debut in May, have been romantically linked since October 2021.
In an episode of her Hulu series, Kardashian opened up about meeting Davidson when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" and making a connection with him.
"I did 'SNL,' and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe," Kardashian said on the show n,oting that Davidson did not attend the after-show party. Later, she said, she decided to pursue him.
"I called the producer at 'SNL' and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?," she recounted. "And they were like, 'Yeah.' I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.'"
Davidson left the long-running comedy sketch show at the end of last season after eight years.
Kardashian was declared legally single by a Los Angeles court in March, after filing a request several months ago that her estranged husband, musician Kanye West, opposed.
The former couple, who had a contentious divorce battle, have four children together.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compares and contrasts Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg, according to the data and history available. Similarities and differences are highlighted between the movie careers of the two auteurs, according to runtime, IMDb user rating, Metascore, legacy, consistency, genre, shot le… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CBD Vending Machine Arbor Place Mall 6700 Douglas Blvd Do…
Genesis Boutique & CBD A natural alternative and holi…
"The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting …
Share a photo of your dad to celebrate this Father's Day.
Hummingbird said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.