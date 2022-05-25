Kim Kardashian has gone beyond just sharing her recipe for vegan tacos.
The mogul is using her star power to promote Beyond Meat in a campaign that finds her with a a fancy new title - Chief Taste Consultant.
"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset," Kardashian says in a video posted on her verified Instagram account. "My taste."
The video features a blonde Kardashian, dressed all in black and flanked by two men wearing chef's gear, tasting several plant-based meat products.
"I'm so inspired by @beyondmeat's mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant," the caption of the video reads.
Kardashian first offered up her recipe for plant-based tacos last year for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh lifestyle site and said she started eating more plant based after watching a documentary about it.
