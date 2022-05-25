After multiple weddings, Kourtney Kardashian has made her marital status Instagram.
The reality star and entrepreneur had a ceremony with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards that wasn't legally binding.
The couple legally wed in California this month before jetting off to Italy for a lavish wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.
Longtime friends, they got engaged in October 2021 after they said their relationship turned romantic during the pandemic.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.