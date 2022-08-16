Kristin Chenoweth's bleeped 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer stuns Steve Harvey

Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got "Wicked" on a recent episode of "Celebrity Family Feud." Kathy Najimy, left, Steve Harvey and Kristin Chenoweth are seen in an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."

 Christopher Willard/ABC

Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got "Wicked" on a recent episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."

The singer and actress, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway production of "Wicked," stunned Harvey with her answer to the question, "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.