Weather Alert

...CORRECTED TO ISSUE FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING INSTEAD OF SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EAST AND EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening. Winds will be east at 5 to 10 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.