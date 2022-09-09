Life isn't a fairy tale for Amy Adams in teaser trailer for 'Disenchanted'

Giselle is finding out what comes after happily ever after in the new teaser trailer for "Disenchanted," the sequel to 2007's "Enchanted" -- and she's not loving it.
The film picks up 15 years since after Giselle (Amy Adams) found her New York prince Robert (Patrick Dempsey). When she begins growing tired of the city, they pack up a town called Monroeville, only to find out what so many do -- that life in the 'burbs not a fairy tale.
Feeling further away from the storybook life that she imagined than ever -- especially upon meeting the locals, like Maya Rudolph, who joins the cast as a creepy suburban housewife -- Giselle tries some magical solutions with horrible consequences.
Disney unveiled the teaser trailer for the film, directed by Adam Shankman, at the D23 Expo, taking place in Anaheim, California this weekend.
"Disenchanted." is set to stream on November 24, 2022 on Disney+.
