Lil Baby, an American musician and rapper with a string of collaborative hits, and another individual are in police custody in France, suspected of transport of illicit drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office told CNN on Thursday.

Basketball star James Harden, most recently of the Brooklyn Nets, and Lil Baby were in Paris for Fashion Week, social media posts from the rapper showed.

Lil Baby's detention took place in Paris' 8th arrondissement late afternoon on Thursday, a source close to the investigation told CNN.

Harden was stopped by the police, as shown by a video widely shared on social media, but he was not detained, the source added.

An investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor's office also told CNN.

CNN has contacted a representative for Lil Baby for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

