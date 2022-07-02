Lindsay Lohan shares she is married

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is married.
The actress, 36, who celebrated her birthday Saturday, posted a photo with Bader Shammas, a financier, calling him her husband.
"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband," she wrote.
The couple disclosed their engagement in November.
"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan wrote in a post, tagging Shammas, at the time.
Lohan is best known for her starring roles in hit remakes of "The Parent Trap" and "Freaky Friday," as well as the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls."
"My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday," Lohan concluded her post on Saturday.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
