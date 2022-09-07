The trailer for "Luckiest Girl Alive" is here.
Kunis, who plays the lead character from the bestselling book of the same name, says, "Ahhh-nee" — not "Annie," when pronouncing her name in the trailer.
Kunis plays a former teenager named TifAni, who always felt out of place in her old money prep school. She transforms herself into Ani, "the ultimate New York City insider with a gorgeous, wealthy fiancé (Finn Wittrock), a sexy magazine job, designer clothes and the kind of shiny hair that makes other women swivel on the street," according to a description of the film from Netlix. "But, is Ani's self-proclaimed 'perfect life' really enough to numb the most painful parts of her past?"
After she's asked to participate in a documentary about a violent incident at the prestigious Brentley School that transformed her teenage years, her secret comes out.
The movie is directed by Mike Barker.
Also starring are Connie Britton as Ani's mother, "Succession" actor Justine Lupe as her best-friend, Nell; Jennifer Beals as her editor and mentor; and Scoot McNairy as a high school English teacher from Ani's past.
The adaptation of Jessica Knoll's bestselling novel will be released on Oct. 7.
