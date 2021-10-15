Some old Mac Miller music is new again.

The 2014 mix tape "Faces" from the rapper, who died from an accidental overdose in 2018 at the age of 26, has hit streaming services for the first time.

Containing 25 tracks, it includes collaborations with several fellow artists including Rick Ross, Schoolboy Q and Vince Staples.

"Faces" was the followup to Miller's 2013 sophomore album "Watching Movies With the Sound Off."

In a short about the making of the mix tape posted on YouTube, Miller says "Music is the most important thing in my life."

"As long as that is the fundamental foundation and my philosophy with every single thing I do... I don't think we're going to lose," he said.

