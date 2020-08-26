Macaulay Culkin turns 40 just to freak us out

Naturally, Macaulay Culkin turned 40 in 2020.
As if this year hasn't already been filled with things that made us go "WHAT?" the kid from "Home Alone" is four decades old as of Wednesday.
Even Culkin knew how this would make us feel.
"Hey guys, wanna feel old?" he tweeted on Wednesday. "I'm 40. You're welcome."
Culkin was 10 years old when his hit film "Home Alone" was released, and the public has never really stopped seeing him as his Kevin McCallister character.
He had some fun with that fact last year with a commercial for Google Assistant in which he reprised the role.
