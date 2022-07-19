Maren Morris shares her ﻿'American Idol' ﻿audition ticket that her mom had saved

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fayette, northeastern Coweta and southwestern Clayton Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 601 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Tyrone, or near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Fairburn, Tyrone, Brooks, Woolsey, Starrs Mill, Jw Smith Reservoir, Sandy Creek, Lake Horton, Inman and Irondale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH