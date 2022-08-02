Armas stars as the iconic bombshell in Netflix's upcoming "Blonde," a drama about the life of Monroe. But Armas, who was born in Cuba, doesn't nail Monroe's original breathy tone, some critics have accused. The estate, however, has a different opinion.
"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, in a statement to CNN. "Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!"
Armas has not publicly commented on the criticisms, but in an interview with The Times of London, she said she took nine months of dialect coaching to get Monroe's accent right.
"Blonde," based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is a fictionalized retelling of Monroe's life and chronicles her rise. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 28.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.