"Morbius," starring Jared Leto, has been pushed back by Sony from Jan. 28 to April 1, the studio announced.
Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who attempts to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, but instead turns into a vampire.
The first trailer featured Morbius walking by a poster of Spider-Man with graffiti scrawled across it, although it's not clear what Marvel world the movie is set in.
The movie was originally set for release in July 2020. It was then supposed to be released in March and then October.
It's not clear if the Covid-19 pandemic is responsible for this latest delay.
"Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa.
The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.