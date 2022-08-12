Megan Thee Stallion has released her new album, 'Traumazine'.
Earlier this week, the star rapper had revealed the cover art and the track list for the album because she said information had already begun to leak.
"From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven't dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well...lol," she posted on Twitter, sharing the tracklist and artwork.
"Traumazine" features 18 songs and guest collaborations with Dua Lipa ("Sweetest Pie") and Future ("Pressurelicious").
Thee Stallion told Rolling Stone the album is full of different vibes,
"I want to take you through so many different emotions," she told the publication. "At first you was twerking, now you might be crying."
