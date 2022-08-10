Mindy Kaling has never publicly revealed the father of her two children, but she's not troubled by speculation that their other parent is former beau and "The Office" star B.J. Novak, she said in a new interview.

"It doesn't bother me," Kaling told Marie Claire in an interview published Tuesday. While she didn't confirm the identity of the biological father of her daughter and son, she said Novak is a major part of her children's lives.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.