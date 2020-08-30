The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards aired Sunday night and despite the pandemic, an (outdoor) show still went on with some of the biggest names in music.
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led in nominations going into the event. Gaga took the stage multiple times, winning the first award of the broadcast for best collaboration for her hit single with Grande, "Rain On Me."
Two more of the top awards of the night, artist of the year and song of the year, went to Gaga as well.
K-pop super group BTS also won multiple VMAs.
Machine Gun Kelly won best alternative for his single "Bloody Valentine," starring his girlfriend Megan Fox. Doja Cat won for best new artist.
Taylor Swift won for best direction and sent in an acceptance video message from home.
Video of the year, the top VMA, went to The Weeknd for his hit "Blinding Lights." He opened the show with a performance of the single.
A full list of nominees and winners follows.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD -- "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift -- "The Man"
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" *WINNER
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat -- "Say So"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion -- "Savage"
Post Malone -- "Circles"
Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin -- "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid -- "Beautiful People"
Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" *WINNER
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat *WINNER
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
BTS -- "On" *WINNER
Halsey -- "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers -- "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo -- "Intentions"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift -- "Lover"
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby -- "BOP"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD -- "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion -- "Savage" *WINNER
Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"
Travis Scott -- "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"
BEST ROCK
blink-182 -- "Happy Days"
Coldplay -- "Orphans" *WINNER
Evanescence -- "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean -- "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day -- "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers -- "Caution"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 -- "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low -- "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS -- "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey -- "Doin' Time"
Machine Gun Kelly -- "Bloody Valentine" *WINNER
twenty one pilots -- "Level of Concern"
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin -- "China"
Bad Bunny -- "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul -- "MAMACITA"
J Balvin -- "Amarillo"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin -- "Qué Pena" *WINNER
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys -- "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle -- "Do It"
H.E.R. ft. YG -- "Slide"
Khalid ft. Summer Walker -- "Eleven"
Lizzo -- "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" *WINNER
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE -- "Oh My God"
BTS -- "On" *WINNER
EXO -- "Obsession"
Monsta X -- "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together -- "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet -- "Psycho"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe" *WINNER
Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift -- "The Man"
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer -- "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U" *WINNER
blink-182 -- "Happy Days"
Drake -- "Toosie Slide"
John Legend -- "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots -- "Level of Concern"
BEST GROUP
BTS *WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe x Halle -- "Do It" from MTV's Prom-Athon
CNCO -- MTV Unplugged At Home *WINNER
DJ D-Nice -- Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend -- #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga -- "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish -- "xanny" -- Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat -- "Say So" -- Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa -- "Don't Start Now" -- Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift -- "The Man" -- Directed by Taylor Swift *WINNER
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer -- "Old Me" -- Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby -- "My Oh My" -- Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell" -- Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry -- "Harleys In Hawaii" -- Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Cinematography by Thomas Kloss *WINNER
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky -- "Babushka Boi" -- Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus -- "Mother's Daughter" -- Art Direction by Christian Stone *WINNER
Selena Gomez -- "Boyfriend" -- Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift -- "Lover" -- Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records -- Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me" -- Island Records -- Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Warner Records -- Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 *WINNER
Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Columbia Records -- Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Streamline / Interscope Records -- Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott -- "Higest in the Room" -- Epic Records / Cactus Jack -- Visual Effects by ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS -- "On" -- Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun *WINNER
CNCO & Natti Natasha -- "Honey Boo" -- Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby -- "BOP" -- Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani -- "Motivation" -- Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey -- "Graveyard" -- Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake -- "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" -- Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo -- "Good As Hell" -- Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus -- "Mother's Daughter" -- Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico *WINNER
ROSALÍA -- "A Palé" -- Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
