Looks like Nelly finally is coming out with a new kind of pimp juice.
It's been 20 years since the St. Louis rapper released his debut solo album, "Country Grammar," and to mark the anniversary, he's collaborating with another St. Louis fixture, Budweiser, on a line of limited-edition tallboys, an Anheuser-Busch spokesman confirmed to CNN.
Each 25-ounce can will feature Nelly, front and center, on a new red and white label that includes references to the St. Louis Cardinals and Nelly's record label, Derrty Entertainment, images from the firm Allison+Partners show.
The label also features lyrics from the album's self-titled single and multiple references to Nelly's town, including "I'm from the Lou and I'm proud."
The rapper teased the collaboration in recent in recent posts on Instagram.
This isn't Nelly's first foray into the beverage market. Nearly 20 years ago, he co-owned a brand called "Pimp Juice" that was marketed as "Hip-Hop's #1 Energy Drink."
"Country Grammar" sold millions of copies, becoming the ninth hip-hop album to be certified diamond, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.
