Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.
Now Netflix is again streaming the TV series that helped make him a star -- and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.
"Servant of the People" is a political satire featuring Zelensky as a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president after a speech he makes about corruption in the country's government goes viral.
The series debuted in 2015. Some have credited the role with helping catapult Zelensky to Ukraine's real-life presidency in 2019.
"You asked and it's back!" Netflix said in a tweet Wednesday, announcing the series' return.
Zelensky is currently dominating the world stage with his impassioned pleas for help following Russia's invasion of his country.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.