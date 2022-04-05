Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Cherokee County in north central Georgia... Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia... Cobb County in north central Georgia... DeKalb County in north central Georgia... Northeastern Douglas County in north central Georgia... Fulton County in north central Georgia... Central Gwinnett County in north central Georgia... * Until 845 PM EDT Tuesday. * At 244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain occurring over the Atlanta metropolitan area. Between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Canton, Decatur, Jonesboro, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock, Acworth and Forest Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED