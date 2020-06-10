Actor Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared a new update on his health.
"He had a little bit of a rocky night, spiked a fever and they had to do a little bit of fixing with that and antibiotics luckily everything is back to normal today and that was just a little blip that can happen in the ICU," she said on her Instagram stories Tuesday.
But Kloots added that Cordero is currently "stable" and that another CT scan of his lungs may happen this week.
Kloots' update came just a few hours before their son, Elvis' first birthday. She posted a photo of herself in the hospital from last June when Elvis was in the ICU following his birth.
"When Elvis was born they rushed him right to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs," she wrote in her caption. "He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited him all day," We couldn't stop staring at him and eventually holding him. The NICU nurses are INCREDIBLE! It is amazing to witness what they do. My two Cordero men: last June Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU. These guys are really trying to take me down."
Cordero remains on a ventilator and has been hospitalized for over two months due to complications from the virus.
Kloots has been very candid about her husband's uphill battle and recently said, "I've been told a couple times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye." Adding, "He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!"
